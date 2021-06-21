Man charged with 6 counts in Sparta ax attack that killed 1

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of attacking three people with an ax in western Wisconsin earlier this month was charged Monday with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his grandmother's husband.

Thomas Aspseter, 36, of Sparta, is charged in the death of 87-year-old Bernard Waite. Michael Waite, 76, and Margaret Waite, 73, both of Exeland, were injured in the June 6 attack. Michael Waite remains hospitalized from his injuries, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.