OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a real estate agent at a home where the two men met to complete a rental agreement, according to court documents.

Ross S. Lorello III, 43, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Mickey Sodoro, 70, on Dec. 28.