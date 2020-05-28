Man charged in fatal shooting of 9-year-old Philadelphia boy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death this week of a 9-year-old boy killed in his family's city apartment.

Syiede Booker, 30, was also charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment, unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence and obstruction. It wasn't known if he has retained an attorney.

The counts stem from the death of Rajib Ingram, who was shot once in the face on Tuesday night. He was found in the back bedroom of the home and was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Further details on how the shooting occurred have not been disclosed.