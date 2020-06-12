Man charged in fatal shooting in Lincoln held without bond

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of another man in Lincoln last month has been ordered held without bond while he awaits trial.

Ryan Long, 30, of Lincoln, made his first appearance in court on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and weapons counts, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Police said in court documents that Long shot and killed 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie on May 23 after a night of gambling at Lincoln hotel that led to a fight between the two men.

Officers found the Whitemagpie with gunshot wounds in an alley. Police said they have surveillance video that shows Long walking toward Whitemagpie from a white SUV in the alley before the shooting.