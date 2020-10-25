Man charged after fatal police-involved shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 25-year-old man arrested after a fatal police shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood has been charged in connection with another shooting that drew officers to the scene.

Saul Zaragoza faces attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon for a shooting that left a man injured, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

The Berwyn man was due in bond court Sunday. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.

Police said officers dispatched to the scene Friday allegedly came across a vehicle connected to the shooting. The vehicle crashed and police fatally shot 25-year-old Marc Nevarez during an alleged “armed encounter.”

Zaragoza was found in the crashed vehicle and taken into custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates the use of force by Chicago police, is investigating the police shooting. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, according to authorities.