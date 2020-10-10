Man arrested in shooting that left 2 dead in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in a shooting that left two men dead in Manhattan.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a report of gunfire and found 19-year-old Skylar Havens and 23-year-old Javon Gray dead.

Riley County police said a man who knew the two victims was arrested later that night on two counts of second-degree murder. He is jailed on $500,000 bond.

Police said no other arrests are anticipated in this case.