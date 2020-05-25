Man arrested in shooting death of another in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Police in western Nebraska have arrested a man in the fatal shooting last week of another man in North Platte.

Police said Keith L. Allen, 43, was arrested at the scene of the Friday afternoon shooting that killed 25-year-old Brett Torres, the North Platte Telegraph reported. Allen faces charges of second-degree murder and a weapons count, police said.

Investigators said Torres was found with gunshot wounds inside his parked vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He had been shot several times with a .45 caliber handgun, police said. An autopsy is planned this week.

Police say Allen called 911 to report the shooting and said he had shot Torres in self-defense.