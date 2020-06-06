Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 3-year-old

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police have arrested an 18-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 3-year-old boy who was run over while on a family's May 21 bicycle outing.

Collin Alexander Jones was arrested Thursday on suspicion of reckless manslaughter, failure to stop after a collision that resulted in death and leaving the scene of an injury accident, police said.

The boy was in a child trailer being towed by his father's bicycle as the family rode in a single file next to the edge of a street when an SUV drove over the trailer before striking the mother's bicycle and knocking her to the ground.

The SUV missed a 5-year-old boy riding a bicycle in front of the mother, police said.

The SUV was found parked several blocks away and Jones was identified as the driver, police said.

Jones told police he had drifted too far to the left and jerked the wheel back to the right but didn't hear or feel anything amiss as his vehicle's wheels drove into gravel, police said.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Jones who could speak on his behalf.