Man accused of trying to strangle woman, assault trooper

VELVA, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors in McHenry County have charged a man with six felonies after he was accused of trying to strangle his child's mother and stealing a trooper's baton and using it against him.

Charles Rill, 19, of Velva, argued with the mother of his 1-year-old son at their apartment last Thursday night and tried to strangle her, according to court records.

She took the child to a neighbor's home to call 911. Rill followed, according to an affidavit.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Schott arrived and struggled with Rill who repeatedly tried to punch him in the face, the Minot Daily New s reported.

Rill tried grabbing the trooper's gun and succeeded in getting the baton from his duty belt and using it to strike him in the head, according to court documents.

The trooper was able to get control of Rill with the help of a McHenry County deputy. Rill was taken to the Heart of America Correctional Center in Rugby where he's facing charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

It wasn't clear if Rill has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.