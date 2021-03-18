Man accused of threatening Trump, other federal officials

CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man is accused of threatening the life of former President Donald Trump, a U.S. attorney and a federal judge, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Damien Grant, 33, of Peoria is charged with influencing a federal official by threat, mailing threatening communications and threatening the president of the United States. Grant allegedly made the threats from the Tazewell County Jail, where he has been held since July 2019, when he allegedly was in an altercation with two Illinois State Police troopers after a traffic stop.