Man accused of rolling boulders off cliff near Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man is facing reckless endangerment charges after he was accused of rolling large boulders off a cliff at a state historical site north of Bismarck. Authorities say no one was hurt when one of the boulders estimated at 700 pounds landed on a walking path at Double Ditch Indian Village Wednesday evening. Thirty-five=year-old Charles Gipp is also accused of starting a small fire at the site. He's charged with felony reckless endangerment and two misdemeanors, according to the Bismarck Tribune. Burleigh County sheriff's officials say Gipp told investigators he rolled the boulders for spiritual reasons. Court documents do not list an attorney for Gipp.