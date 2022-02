WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade was due back in court Friday.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was expected to enter a plea to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge also could take up Brooks' motion for a change of venue that was filed Thursday.