Man accused of fatally shooting minister indicted

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a church minister in 2019 has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Brandon Castiglione, 25, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, is accused of killing Luis Garcia, 60, by shooting him in the neck with a firearm. He's pleaded not guilty.

A judge denied bail for Castiglione in September. His lawyers have questioned the way evidence was gathered in the case, and suggested that police jumped to conclusions. Messages were left for his public defender on Friday.

Garcia's stepson, Dale Holloway, is charged with opening fire during a wedding at a Pelham church last year, wounding a bishop and the bride-to-be. The groom was Brandon Castiglione's father. Holloway has pleaded not guilty.