Man accused of fatal stabbing at mobile home park in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a hospitalized man is in custody, accused of fatally stabbing another man after an altercation at a store in western Jefferson County.

Jesus Rodriquez, 33, is charged with manslaughter with bond set at $15,000, accused of killing 27-year-old Regelio Diaz, AL.com reported. Rodriquez is hospitalized with injuries he received during the fight.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money said deputies found Diaz dead from stab wounds Saturday night at a mobile home park. Witnesses told investigators that Diaz followed Rodriquez to the mobile home park after getting into an argument a local store, and Rodriquez fatally stabbed him.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rodriquez has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.