Man accused of beating officer with flagpole ordered held

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered an Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with a flagpole during this month's riot at the U.S. Capitol to remain in jail pending his trial, calling video from the incident “simply shocking."
U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray ordered the detention of Peter Stager, who was arrested last week in Arkansas on a charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Stager was identified as a man beating a Washington police officer repeatedly with the pole flying a U.S. flag after rioters dragged the officer down the Capitol’s west stairs