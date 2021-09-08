Man accused in Milwaukee shooting added to most wanted list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and wounding three others at a holiday picnic in Milwaukee more than 15 years ago has been added to the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities say Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his estranged wife at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic in South Shore Park and demanded to see his daughter. When his wife refused and told him to leave, Juarez-Corro pulled out a handgun and shot five people. Hundreds of people were in the park at the time, the FBI said.