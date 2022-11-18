Malaysia's political candidates make final pitches to voters

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian political candidates made their final pitches Friday on the eve of national elections in an attempt to win over a divided electorate worried about the economy, rising costs of living and political turmoil that resulted in three prime ministers since the last polls in 2018.
Saturday's election is seen as a tight race among three main blocs, with the country's longest-ruling coalition seeking a comeback after an unthinkable defeat in 2018. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is hoping for a second surprise victory for his alliance as he pursues a two-decade quest to become prime minister. A third Malay-based bloc, seen as a dark horse, has played up religious rhetoric as it seeks to woo Malay votes.