Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins
LAURAN NEERGAARD and SHELBY LUM, Associated Press
Aug. 8, 2022
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years -- in hopes of better fighting the tick-borne threat.
Lyme is a growing problem, with cases rising and warming weather helping ticks expand their habitat. While a vaccine for dogs has long been available, the only Lyme vaccine for humans was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002 from lack of demand, leaving people to rely on bug spray and tick checks.
LAURAN NEERGAARD and SHELBY LUM