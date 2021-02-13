Major makeover of WWI exhibit at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (AP) — Visitors to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will get to experience some major updates to the museum's World War I exhibit as well as some other improvements.

WDAM reports that the museum has added information about airmen who served in World War I as well as Black Mississippians who also served in that conflict. The exhibit also has new photographs, artifacts and panels to give visitors a greater understanding of the war. A walk-through trench that is part of the exhibit also has new stories about Mississippi troops.