Maine wants residents to enjoy the outdoors, but be safe

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's wildlife and outdoors managers want the state's residents to enjoy the outdoors, but are asking they take precautions during the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the most important things to do is avoid crowds, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said. That could mean visiting a wildlife management area, a local land trust or a less-visited state park, the department said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

People who are experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus should stay home, Maine officials said. Everyone should stay at least six feet from other people, and it's a good idea to stick to easy trails to avoid injuries, the wildlife department said.

Democratic Maine Gov. has encouraged residents to get outside, and opened all inland waters to fishing, even for residents who lack a recreational license. She has also asked residents to prioritize safety and common sense amid the outbreak.