Maine university to help Greenland grow tourism

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A public university in Maine is working on a project to help grow the tourism industry in Greenland.

University of Southern Maine in Portland said it's working with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Pennsylvania State University, the University of Greenland and the U.S. State Department on the project. USM said in a statement that the partnership is designed to build vocational education programs that support training in tourism, hospitality and other sectors of the economy in Greenland.