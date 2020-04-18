Maine's youth climate activists move their strike online

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine youth activists who want solutions to climate change are moving their strike online.

Maine Strikes, Maine Youth for Climate Justice, the Sunrise Movement and independent activists said they plan to spend three days this week promoting climate justice via a series of conference calls. The calls are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and are part of a celebration of Earth Day, organizers said.

Organizers said the first day will focus on local activism, the second will put a spotlight on the divestment movement and the last day will focus on politicians.

One of the group's activities will be a letter writing campaign directed at the Maine Public Employee Reitrement System to call for divestment from fossil fuel companies.

Organizers said the entire strike will take place online and they're asking interested adults and youths to register for calls and webinars online.