Maine's Open Farm Day will be live on the internet this time

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Maine Open Farm Day is still happening this year, but it will be a virtual event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said organizers of the event are encouraging the public to visit farms online starting July 26. Farmers will use the internet to show the public a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into creating some of Maine's beloved agricultural products, the department said.

Many agricultural businesses are open to the public, but farmers and state officials are asking residents to take safety precautions before stopping by. Precautions include calling ahead and wearing a mask.