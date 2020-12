BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A motorist charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash on July 7 in Lagrange is being detained at the Penobscot County Jail.

Randall Hamm, 39, of Lagrange, made his first court appearance on Monday after being arrested last week for manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving, the Bangor Daily News reported. Bail was set at $2,000, and he remained in jail Tuesday.