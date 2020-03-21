Maine looks to boost funding for rural high-speed internet

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is considering an investment of $15 million in broadband internet in underserved parts of the state.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Erin Herbig of Belfast would provide the money for broadband infrastructure to the state's ConnectME Authority. Herbig compared high-speed internet to other critical pieces of infrastructure such as electricity or roads.

She said lack of access to broadband hurts education, economic development and telemedicine in rural parts of the state. Census data show Maine is last in New England for access to high-speed internet.

ConnectME, which is responsible for getting the state connected to high speed, has said about half the roadways in Maine are underserved.

The Maine Senate approved the proposal on March 10, setting it on a course for potential approval in the Maine Legislature.