Maine legislator files suit to alter clean power referendum

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislator has revived a failed effort to get Maine’s secretary of state to split an upcoming ballot question opposing Central Maine Power’s 145-mile (233-kilometer) transmission line project into three separate issues by filing a lawsuit in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Rep. Christopher Caiazzo, D-Scarborough, filed the suit last week arguing that the November referendum aimed at preventing construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect power line should be broken up to give voters the opportunity to vote on three separate issues, the Portland Press Herald reported.