Maine health care company settles False Claims Act charge

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal prosecutors said a home health care company in Maine's largest city has agreed to pay more than $100,000 to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act.

U.S. attorney Halsey Frank said Noble Home Health Care and its owner Mohamed Hassan reached the agreement with the federal government and state of Maine. The governments charged the company submitted false claims to Maine's Medicaid program, MaineCare, in 2016.

The company and Hassan submitted false claims for reimbursement for services provided to children with mental health diagnoses despite the fact the company didn't have the license to bill for the services, Frank said.

Representatives for Noble Home Health Care did not return a call seeking comment.