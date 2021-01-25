Gov. Mills to pause wind projects, consult with fishermen

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor said Monday she will call for a 10-year moratorium on some offshore wind projects to get feedback from fishermen and members of marine industries.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, is a proponent of offshore wind, but many members of the state's commercial fishing industry have expressed concern about what wind projects could mean for their businesses. Mills said her proposal would protect fishing businesses within three miles of coastal waters that are managed by the state.