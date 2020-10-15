Maine businesses get first round of aid to weather pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has awarded more than 2,300 economic recovery grants to small businesses and nonprofit groups in the state to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants totaled $105 million and were supported by federal CARES Act funds, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday. More than 2,000 of the awards went to small businesses.

“While these funds will not make them whole, they offer some lifeline to keep afloat those small businesses that are at the core of our economy," Mills said.

A little more than a third of the grants went to businesses that work in the hospitality sector, Mills said. A second round of recovery grants in forthcoming, she said.

THE NUMBERS

Another 31 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine CDC reported Thursday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,836, while the number of deaths rose by one to 144, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine was about 31, which is about what it was a week ago.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.