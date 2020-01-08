Maine Legislature in session to tackle health, broadband

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is back in session on Wednesday with issues including health care and broadband expected to get significant attention.

Democrats won firm control of both houses of the Maine Legislature in 2018, and are headed into a new election year.

The legislature is expected to consider proposals that would expand MaineCare coverage and another that would increase funding for rural broadband internet.

This legislative session could be more combative politically than the previous one, which ended with Republicans blocking three of four bond proposals supported by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The Wednesday schedule includes a news conference from Mills and legislative leaders about a health care bill that is expected to take place at midday. New bill proposals are also expected to be sent to committees.

The new legislative session is expected to last until April.