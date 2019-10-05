Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

COLMA, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolted people in the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday morning but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says minor quake struck at 8:41 a.m. and was centered off the coast of Pacifica and approximately 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) southwest of Colma, an incorporated town known for its many cemeteries.

A San Mateo County Sheriff's dispatcher said he hasn't received any calls from residents about the quake.

People as far as San Jose and Berkeley reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.