Maduro: Venezuela will be guarantor in Colombian peace talks

Matias Delacroix/AP

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Tuesday said his government will act as a “guarantor” in peace talks between Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army rebel group that are slated to begin later this year.

Maduro said on national television that he had accepted a request by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to take on the diplomatic role, adding that his socialist government was interested in fomenting peace, security and stability in Colombia and “throughout the continent.”