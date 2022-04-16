Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 12:05 p.m.
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France's April 24 presidential runoff election.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, right, poses for a selfie as she campaigns in a cafe in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, western France, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Marine Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France's April 24 presidential runoff election.
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron held a major campaign rally Saturday in Marseille, touting his environmental and climate actions and plans in a bid to draw in young voters who supported more politically extreme candidates in the first round of France's presidential election.
Citizens and especially millennials in Marseille, a multicultural southern French city on the Mediterranean, favored hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon over the centrist Macron in the April 10 first round of voting. Marseille's young voters, who leaned mainly to the far right and the far left last Sunday, are particularly engaged with climate issues — a point which Macron hoped to capitalize on in a rousing speech on the edge of the glistening sea.