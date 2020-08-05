https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/MO-Dem-House-6-Cnty-15457786.php
MO-Dem-House-6-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in
the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 6.
|Sartain
|Adair
|8
|Andrew
|15
|Atchison
|1
|Audrain
|3
|Buchanan
|143
|Caldwell
|14
|Carroll
|9
|Chariton
|32
|Clark
|4
|Clay
|362
|Clinton
|47
|Daviess
|4
|DeKalb
|11
|Gentry
|10
|Grundy
|5
|Harrison
|2
|Holt
|0
|Jackson
|249
|Knox
|4
|Lewis
|6
|Linn
|48
|Livngstn
|18
|Macon
|27
|Marion
|22
|Mercer
|1
|Monroe
|12
|Nodaway
|37
|Pike
|0
|Platte
|306
|Putnam
|2
|Ralls
|11
|Schuyler
|3
|Scotland
|1
|Shelby
|6
|Sullivan
|3
|Worth
|0
|Totals
|1,426
AP Elections 08-05-2020 00:18
View Comments