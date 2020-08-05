MI-GOP-House-8-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 8.

TP PR Detmer Hoover Junge Lyke Ingham 119 40 3,635 1,577 5,882 3,905 Livingston 80 80 12,329 2,572 10,060 8,834 Oakland 106 106 8,485 5,125 13,760 8,853 Totals 305 226 24,449 9,274 29,702 21,592

AP Elections 08-05-2020 01:58