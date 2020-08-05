By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Oelke Upton
Allegan 44 36 4,977 10,028
Berrien 62 41 7,282 8,691
Cass 21 21 2,798 3,623
Kalamazoo 107 100 4,861 10,009
St. Joseph 23 23 3,868 5,765
Van Buren 33 33 3,379 4,741
Totals 290 254 27,165 42,857

AP Elections 08-05-2020 01:58