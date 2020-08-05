MI-GOP-House-6-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Oelke Upton Allegan 44 36 4,977 10,028 Berrien 62 41 7,282 8,691 Cass 21 21 2,798 3,623 Kalamazoo 107 100 4,861 10,009 St. Joseph 23 23 3,868 5,765 Van Buren 33 33 3,379 4,741 Totals 290 254 27,165 42,857

AP Elections 08-05-2020 01:58