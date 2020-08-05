https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/MI-Dem-House-6-Cnty-15457710.php
MI-Dem-House-6-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 6.
|TP
|PR
|Hoadley
|Richrdsn
|Allegan
|44
|36
|2,752
|3,793
|Berrien
|62
|41
|3,506
|4,545
|Cass
|21
|21
|1,127
|1,886
|Kalamazoo
|107
|100
|9,403
|7,128
|St. Joseph
|23
|23
|885
|1,496
|Van Buren
|33
|33
|2,594
|2,902
|Totals
|290
|254
|20,267
|21,750
AP Elections 08-05-2020 01:58
