By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Feig Hilliard
Clare 19 12 348 691
Clinton 34 26 2,200 2,420
Gladwin 18 10 312 560
Gratiot 21 12 391 488
Isabella 29 16 1,072 985
Mecosta 20 10 380 486
Midland 50 21 873 1,099
Missaukee 15 15 213 329
Montcalm 25 19 1,011 1,412
Ogemaw 17 16 375 560
Osceola 18 14 273 387
Roscommon 14 10 507 817
Saginaw 41 0 0 0
Shiawassee 31 9 1,072 1,246
Wexford 22 16 603 681
Totals 374 206 9,630 12,161

AP Elections 08-04-2020 22:58