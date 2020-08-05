https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/MI-Dem-House-1-Cnty-15457695.php
MI-Dem-House-1-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 1.
|TP
|PR
|Ferguson
|O'Dell
|Alcona
|12
|12
|446
|398
|Alger
|9
|9
|962
|374
|Alpena
|20
|20
|1,028
|619
|Antrim
|16
|15
|767
|493
|Baraga
|8
|1
|384
|176
|Benzie
|13
|12
|1,399
|845
|Charlevoix
|20
|18
|1,463
|880
|Cheboygan
|22
|22
|803
|482
|Chippewa
|19
|19
|1,595
|802
|Crawford
|10
|8
|390
|241
|Delta
|23
|23
|2,141
|1,123
|Dickinson
|16
|16
|1,304
|744
|Emmet
|23
|23
|1,683
|1,494
|Gogebic
|11
|11
|1,455
|779
|Grand Trav
|37
|12
|4,026
|2,492
|Houghton
|34
|34
|2,337
|983
|Iron
|13
|13
|808
|518
|Kalkaska
|13
|13
|662
|433
|Keweenaw
|5
|5
|249
|106
|Leelanau
|13
|12
|2,379
|1,283
|Luce
|4
|4
|166
|93
|Mackinac
|14
|14
|626
|375
|Manistee
|16
|16
|1,554
|1,013
|Marquette
|36
|36
|8,263
|2,979
|Mason
|8
|7
|380
|219
|Menominee
|20
|20
|1,172
|760
|Montmorenc
|9
|9
|332
|212
|Ontonagon
|12
|12
|550
|343
|Oscoda
|7
|7
|242
|179
|Otsego
|13
|13
|933
|634
|Presque I.
|16
|16
|726
|604
|Schoolcraf
|11
|11
|465
|306
|Totals
|503
|463
|41,690
|22,982
AP Elections 08-05-2020 01:58
