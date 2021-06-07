MH17 trial moves to crucial merits phase, examining evidence MIKE CORDER, Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 9:30 a.m.
1 of9 FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, is shown at the Gilze-Rijen Airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis is seen inside the cockpit as he and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE- In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo Rob Fredriksz, who lost his son Bryce and his girlfriend Daisy, places a sign next to 298 empty chairs, each chair for one of the 298 victims of the downed Malaysia Air flight MH17, in a park opposite the Russian embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, right, and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE- In this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo, A picture of Bryce Fredriksz and his girlfriend Daisy is placed amidst 298 empty chairs, each chair for one of the 298 victims of the downed Malaysia Air flight MH17, in a park opposite the Russian embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE- In this Friday, March 6, 2020, file photo, The sky is reflected in the national MH17 monument which carries the names of the victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands, Friday, March 6, 2020. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nearly seven years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine, the trial in a Dutch court of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the downing moved Monday to the crucial merits phase, when evidence will be discussed by lawyers and judges.
Families of some of the victims were present in court to watch the latest hearing in the long-running case.