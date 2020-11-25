MCAS testing to continue, but some changes possible

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts education officials are considering ways to change the way the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System test is administered this winter in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday said the tests are still on track to be administered, but that the department is considering options like limiting the amount of time students take the test or at-home testing.

Passing the test is a requirement for high school graduation.

“We are continuing to look into the options available to us for the testing that is occurring in the winter. I am not announcing any changes today regarding the tests that are scheduled for January through March but we’ll monitor the situation closely and make a determination very soon if our approach to testing changes,” Riley said during a Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting, Masslive.com reported.

Spring MCAS tests are scheduled to start in April.

Christine Spelman, a graduation coach at Springfield High School of Science and Technology, said during a public comment period that administering MCAS is a logistical nightmare for districts that have only had remote lessons this year.