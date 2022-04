LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Lynnwood police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot at Daleway Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and multiple people seen fleeing the area near 64th Avenue West and 188 Street Southwest at about 2:30 p.m., the Seattle Times reported. Officers found a dead man inside a vehicle that had several bullet holes, according to Lynnwood police Commander Sean Doty.