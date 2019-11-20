Lower quits race to unseat Amash in Michigan’s 3rd District

GREENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Jim Lower (LOW'-ur) has ended his campaign for a Grand Rapids-area congressional seat, citing fundraising challenges and family concerns.

Lower jumped in the race in May after Republican Rep. Justin Amash accused President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct. Amash later became an independent.

Lower’s departure leaves six Republicans in the primary field, including state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, businessman Joel Langlois, Peter Meijer — whose family built the Meijer chain of grocery and general merchandise stores — and Tom Norton.

Lower said late Tuesday that changes in his family would have made serving in Washington very difficult. He also says wealthy candidates entered the Republican primary, making it tougher for him to compete financially.

Lower says he won’t seek re-election to a third term in the state House.