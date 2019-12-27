Lower Columbia Christmas boat parade held for second year

RAINIER, Wash. (AP) — Festive boats will once again parade along the Oregon waterfront in Rainier and Willow Grove for the second annual Lower Columbia Christmas Boats parade on Friday and Saturday.

The Longview, Washington, Daily News reports the boats will gather at about 4 p.m. Friday at the Rainier public dock for public viewing before the parade begins at 7 p.m., according to a press release. The boats will sail upriver to the mooring buoy, then circle downriver to the Rainier park and senior center.

Festive boats will once again parade along the waterfront in Rainier and Willow Grove for the second annual Lower Columbia Christmas Boats parade on Friday and Saturday.

The boats will gather at about 4 p.m. Friday at the Rainier public dock for public viewing before the parade begins at 7 p.m., according to a press release. The boats will sail upriver to the mooring buoy, then circle downriver to the Rainier park and senior center.

Willow Grove Park will be open to the public for parade viewing, according to the release. The boats are expected to reach the park around 7:15 p.m.

Last year, 13 boats from the Portland Christmas Ships, Dolphin Yacht Club and Longview Yacht Club participated, and organizers expect more boats to join this year.