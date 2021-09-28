Low vaccine rate highlights Wyoming conservative streak MEAD GRUVER, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 3:17 p.m.
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — As her beloved grandmother’s health declined, Lauren Pfenning's family insisted that she get a COVID-19 vaccine before paying her a final visit.
She spent over a week researching vaccines on the internet and anguished over the decision during and after 12-hour shifts at her job hauling coal in an open-pit mine near Gillette, Wyoming. Her grandmother died earlier this month before she made a decision, but Pfenning stands by her choice to not get vaccinated.