Lovington High's blue turf now called Brian Urlacher Field

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The blue turf of Wildcat Stadium at New Mexico's Lovington High School has been named Brian Urlacher Field in honor of the pro football Hall of Famer.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the naming ceremony was held Friday night at halftime of Lovington's home game against Goddard High.

Urlacher attended a pep rally at Wildcat Gym with the student body and faculty.

He was reunited with members of Lovington's 1994-95 coaching staff after being presented a framed photo of the field now named after him.

Urlacher graduated from Lovington High in 1996 and was a star linebacker for 13 seasons with the NFL's Chicago Bears after his college career at the University of New Mexico.

In his halftime speech, Urlacher thanked his coaches, family and the Lovington community for his success.

