SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has convicted a woman involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Shreveport six years ago.

Jurors found Emily Renee Fields guilty of obstruction of justice late Wednesday after an hour's deliberation in Caddo Parish District Court. District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. set sentencing for Oct. 27. Fields faces up to five years in prison.

The jury — four men and two women — determined that late Oct. 4, 2015, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in a Shreveport neighborhood. The driver left the scene but car parts were recovered that helped investigators determine the make and model of the car involved.

Fields was captured on video at an area glass repair shop having the windshield on her black Honda replaced. Police also learned she had purchased replacement mirrors, headlights and had the car painted as well. The North Louisiana Crime Lab determined the paint on the parts left at the scene matched the paint on the car that Fields had repaired.

Jurors determined that Shields knew the car was involved in a fatal accident and had altered and tampered with the evidence, thereby hindering the investigation, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office said in a news release.