Louisiana to have 1st delta-dominated site in estuary system JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2021 Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 11:28 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is considering which of three areas will become the first site dominated by a river delta in a federally sponsored network to protect, study and teach about estuaries.
Nine virtual town hall meetings –- three each about the Atchafalaya,Barataria and Pontchartrain basins -– have been scheduled in September to tell people statewide about the program and hear their thoughts.
