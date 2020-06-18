Louisiana skips daily virus update, says reviewing its data

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's health department didn't provide the daily update on the state's coronavirus data Thursday, saying it was “reviewing all data” on the outbreak.

No further information was immediately provided from the Department of Health about the interruption in releasing daily information about deaths from COVID-19 and the number of people who have tested positive for the disease.

The disruption comes as case numbers have shown spikes as Louisiana reopens more businesses and loosens its restrictions on activities.

More information was expected at Gov. John Bel Edwards' Thursday afternoon news conference scheduled to discuss the state's ongoing coronavirus response.

Under the latest data from Wednesday, the health department said more than 48,600 cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus have been confirmed in Louisiana, and 2,950 people had died from it, with 59 new deaths reported this week.

The state says more than 37,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, and the daily increase in deaths and positive tests has dropped significantly from the height of Louisiana’s outbreak in April.

But Edwards, a Democrat, has said too many people are ignoring public health officials’ continued calls for precautions, refusing to wear masks and to keep their distance from others.

For most people, the highly contagious coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. But for some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

___

