Louisiana shopped the globe for protective gear in pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana sent tens of millions of dollars to companies around the country and as far away as China for masks, gloves and ventilators in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, with $87 million steered toward face coverings alone.
The state, competing against more populous ones that have greater purchasing power, scrambled to equip hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, chemical plants and others with protective gear and medical devices as its first coronavirus outbreak began in the New Orleans area and then crept across the state.